Stocks on the Continent fared well at the end of the week as the two main German parties achieved a breakthough in negotiations to form a grand coalition after a marathon 24 hours of talks, boosting asset prices across the single currency bloc. By the closing bell, the benchmark Stoxx 600 was 0.31% or 1.24 points higher to 398.49, alongside a rise of 0.32% or 42.13 points to 13,245.03 for the German Dax and an advance of 0.52% or 28.51 points to 5,517.06 on the Cac-40. Those gains materialised ...

