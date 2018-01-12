Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2018) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued 5,189,832 ordinary shares to Stabro Kasaneva, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, as a performance bonus on 12 December 2017. The issuance of these bonus shares, which constitute less than one percent (1%) of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, was approved by a majority of the disinterested shareholders of the Company at its annual general meeting held on November 29, 2017.

Because TSX Venture Exchange policies require that all listed shares issued to directors, officers and other insiders be subject to a four month resale restriction, all of these bonus shares will be held in escrow with the Company's transfer agent until 13 April, 2018.

