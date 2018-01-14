Black Falcon Team Claims Fourth Victory at the Hankook 24H Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, January 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hankook 24H Dubai kicked off the 2018 endurance racing season with a feast of motorsport. The 13th staging of the desert classic saw 91 cars and a total of 394 drivers produce a display of tough but fair racing for 24 hours, during which they received perfect support from exclusive tyre partner Hankook. After 606 exciting laps, the Black Falcon team's Abdulaziz Al Faisal crossed the finish line first at the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3. This was the Stuttgart-based manufacturer's fourth win at the 24-hour classic. The Manthey Racing Porsche 991 GT3 R ended the Hankook 24H Dubai in second place, third on the podium was The GRT Grasser Racing Team in the Lamborghini Huracán GT3. The Hankook Ventus Race slick impressed again with consistency and grip, both in daytime track temperatures of over 40 degrees, and when the surface cooled in the night.

Abdulaziz Al Faisal: "I am delighted with my victory at the Hankook 24H Dubai. The performance of the Hankook race tyre was very good. Even on double stints, the Hankook tyre still provided a consistently high level of grip right through to the finish."

Manfred Sandbichler, Hankook Motorsport Director Europe: "We witnessed a fantastic race here in Dubai, which was exciting right through to the end. Our race tyres worked perfectly on the sandy track, despite the diverse range of conditions, with high track temperatures in the day and cold at night. We are now looking forward to the next race in the 24H Series powered by Hankook, which takes place in Silverstone from 9th to 11th March."

