Vastned Retail Belgium: Vastned Retail N.V. announces its intention to make a voluntary and conditional public takeover bid for all shares in Vastned Retail Belgium NV of €57.50 per share in cash

Vastned Retail N.V. announces its intention to make a voluntary and conditional public takeover bid of €57.50 per share in cash for all not owned shares in Vastned Retail Belgium NV.

Vastned Retail N.V. ('Vastned') (Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN), which directly and indirectly holds 65.49% of the shares in Vastned Retail Belgium NV ('Vastned Retail Belgium') (Euronext Brussels: VASTB), has announced its intention to make a voluntary and conditional takeover bid of €57.50 per share in cash for all the shares in Vastned Retail Belgium that it does not hold. A copy of Vastned's press release is attached.

In the context of the intended takeover bid Vastned proposes to convert Vastned Retail Belgium from a public regulated real estate company (public BE-REIT) into a specialised real estate investment fund (FIIS). In this context, the stock listing of Vastned Retail Belgium will be cancelled.

If Vastned should resolve to make a formal bid, full details thereof will be set out in a prospectus that will be submitted to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA). The board of directors of Vastned Retail Belgium will study this prospectus and further explain its position in a memorandum of response. As the intended takeover bid is made by Vastned Retail Belgium's controlling shareholder, the independent directors of Vastned Retail Belgium will appoint an independent expert to draw up a valuation report within the meaning of Article 23 of the Belgium Royal Decree of 27 April 2007 on public takeover bids.

Persbericht ENG (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2161305/831283.pdf)



Vastned Retail Belgium and Vastned have been cooperating very successfully for many years, and Vastned Retail Belgium is looking forward to strengthening these ties ever further in the future.