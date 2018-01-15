LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2018 / On January 5, the International Ice and Snow Festival opened in Heilongjiang, China, in Harbin. Many architects and sculptors from around the world from the ice repeated the iconic sights from around the world, including from Canada. Giant ice buildings are located on the territory of more then 75 acres.

According to Neil Shekhter, the festival of ice sculptures in Harbin has been held since 1985. This year, all the contest participants had to recreate the civilization along the route of the ancient Silk Road. In the exposition there is a castle from Japan, a South Korean temple, a Buddhist monastery, a traditional building for Russian architecture with onion domes and other structures. The magical ice city is equipped with neon lights and is especially good after sunset, writes The Daily Mail.

All buildings are fairly stable and open to visitors. Tourists can stroll along the bridges connecting the temples, and climb the stairs leading to the ice cathedrals and towers. Drone footage captures the rainbow-coloured city, which features iconic landmarks from all over the world, including Russia's St. Petersburg, Japan's Kanazawa Castle and the famous silk road, Neil Shekhter points out.

Organizers of the festival say that in the theme park is now quite cold - minus 30 degrees Celsius. The exposition will be open to visitors until the end of February, until spring comes to Habrin and sculptures begin to melt.

Per Neil Shekhter the drone footage shows an ice kingdom filled with palaces and landmarks from all over the world. Neon lit kingdom created from ice in China's Harbin.

Recall that in Sweden in late December 2017 opened IceHotel - with numbers sculpted from ice by the best sculptors in the world, says Neil Shekhter.

This is the 34th consecutive year that Harbin has hosted the festival through which visitors could experience very low temperature. You can read more at DailyMail.

