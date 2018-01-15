

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market rose on Monday following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday, but has pared gains on the back of a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 61.85 points or 0.26 percent to 23,715.67.



The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic and Sony are down 0.4 percent each, while Canon is adding almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



SoftBank Group's shares are rising more than 4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company is planning to list its mobile phone unit SoftBank Corp. in Tokyo and overseas this year, with the listing likely to raise about $18 billion.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding 0.4 percent and Toyota is higher by almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are rising almost 2 percent each.



Among the market's best performers, Nippon Express is gaining almost 4 percent, while Shiseido Co. and Hitachi are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Tokai Carbon, Nisshin Steel and Kobe Steel are declining more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will release December data for M2 and M3 money stock as well as preliminary December numbers for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record closing highs on Friday after financial giants JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock and Wells Fargo all reported better than expected quarterly results. Traders also digested some closely watched economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rose in line with economist estimates in the month of December.



The Dow advanced 228.46 points or 0.9 percent to 25,803.19, the Nasdaq climbed 49.28 points or 0.7 percent to 7,261.06 and the S&P 500 rose 18.68 points or 0.7 percent to 2,786.24.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Friday, ending the week at the highest level in more than three years. February WTI oil rose $0.50 or 0.8 percent, to settle at $64.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX