

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased in January, while sellers in the capital cut their selling prices, data from the property website Rightmove showed Monday.



Asking prices climbed 0.7 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 2.3 percent decline a month ago.



The indicators of activity suggest that demand remains robust. On year, house prices advanced 1.1 percent.



In London, house prices fell 1.4 percent on month to GBP 600,926. On a yearly basis, prices in the capital dropped 3.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX