Denave Malaysia Gets MSC Accreditation

Denave Malaysia- the Malaysian subsidiary ofDenave, a leading global sales enablement company, has been accredited with the MSC status by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (MDEC). It is a big step towards establishingDenave Malaysiaas a regional major when it comes to enabling sales and driving revenue growth for local, as well as global customers.

With this newly acquired status,Denave Malaysiais taking an optimistic sense of the market and with its wide array of services which comprises - Omnichannel Contact Centre, Intelligent DB Management, Sales Analytics, Telesales, Digital Marketing, etc., it is all set to expand its customer base through its end-to-end sales enablement services.

Commenting on this achievement,Mr. Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO, Denavesaid,"It is a happy moment for all of us at Denave. Malaysia is an important, strategic delivery location within the APAC region and we are happy to be playing a part in this market. Denave is committed to making necessary investments in the Malaysia market to build a long term and stable organization while creating career opportunities for the local talent.I'd like to extend a big congratulation to our entire Denave Malaysia team on this accomplishment."

Basking in this success,Dharma Gunaseelan, Country Director, Denave Malaysiaadded,"GettingtheMSCMalaysiastatusis an incredible validation for us. We are certain to expand our horizon further and leverage this accreditation to serve multiple new customers whiletouching upon many new industry segments."

He furthernotes,"Denave Malaysia is all set to be the Centre of Excellence forhigh valueBPO andKPO services. This status further adds toour operationalagility and allows usto aim even higher than before. We have a clearly charteredgrowth plan for ourselves and gettingtheMSCMalaysiastatus completely falls in line withthatvision."

The process of qualifying for the MSC status included compliance with strict standards set by MDEC. Denave Malaysia cleared all the parameters while displaying exceptional organizational capabilities and an ambitious vision to spearhead splendid global growth while contributing to Malaysia's Digital Economy agenda.

"We congratulate Denave for the MSC status. We are always keen on working with new technologically innovative companies like Denave, especially those lookingto expand their footprint and operations into this region from Malaysia. As MDEC moves to grow the digital economy, having companies like Denave that have plans to ramp up investments in digital innovation, expand relevant ecosystems, and nurturing new skill-sets for talents are necessary and true must-haves. We look forward to the new innovations that Denave will introduce," saidHew Wee Choong, VP Investment & Industry Development, MDEC.

