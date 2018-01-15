Fraport Traffic Figures 2017: Frankfurt Airport Welcomes More Than 64 Million Passengers

Fraport's FRA home-base and Group airports report positive performance

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/emk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) closed the year 2017 with 6.1 percent growth. More than 64.5 million passengers traveled through Germany's largest aviation hub. European traffic served as the main growth driver, increasing by 7.4 percent, while intercontinental traffic rose by 4.9 percent. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) advanced by 3.6 percent year-on-year to some 2.2 million metric tons.

Aircraft movements at Frankfurt grew by 2.7 percent to 475,537 takeoffs and landings - attributable to increased flight offerings from the airlines. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 1.3 percent, surpassing 30 million metric tons in 2017.

Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, stated: "With more than 64 million passengers served in 2017, Frankfurt Airport achieved a new historic record. After a challenging 2016, we are pleased that demand strengthened in 2017 and travelers could take advantage of the new flight connections at Frankfurt. At the same time, this growth underscores the need for our planned expansion of terminal capacities - the new Pier G in 2020 and Terminal 3 in 2023."

In December 2017, nearly 4.6 million passengers flew via Frankfurt Airport (up 7.3 percent), surpassing the previous December record of 2016 by about 310,000 passengers. FRA's cargo throughput declined by 4.5 percent to 180,186 metric tons - due partly to strike-related disruptions in freight handling. In contrast, aircraft movements climbed by 3.6 percent to 35,172 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also rose by 3.2 percent to some 2.3 million metric tons.

"Looking at our international business, 2017 was also a very successful year. Our Group airports in Ljubljana, Varna and Burgas, St. Petersburg, Lima and Xi'an all posted record figures for annual passenger traffic. The 14 Greek regional airports, which joined the Fraport Group in April 2017, also reported an annual record in combined passenger traffic," concluded Schulte.

In 2017, Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia received some 1.7 million passengers (up 19.8 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru's capital recorded a 9.3 percent rise in traffic to 20.6 million passengers. Combined, the Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) welcomed nearly 5.0 million passengers, up 8.4 percent year-on-year.

Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports closed 2017 with a combined total of about 27.6 million passengers, representing a rise of 10.3 percent. The busiest airports included: Kavala (KVA), where traffic surged by 22.8 percent to 337,963 passengers; Kos (KGS), posting a gain of 20.7 percent to some 2.3 million passengers; and Mykonos (JMK) which advanced by 18.6 percent to about 1.2 million passengers.

Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera performed well again in 2017 - following a difficult year in 2016 - with a significant 38.5 percent traffic gain to 26.3 million passengers. In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) also registered a rise of 8.5 percent to 5.9 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, reported significant double-digit growth of 21.6 percent to 16.1 million passengers, following a slight drop in 2016. China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) served 41.9 million passengers, up 13.1 percent year-on-year.

Fraport Traffic Figures































December 2017























































































Fraport Group Airports1

December 2017







Year to Date (YTD) 2017















Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Î" % Month Î" % Month Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 4,569,417 7.3 176,223 -5.1 35,172 3.6 64,500,386 6.1 2,194,056 3.8 475,537 2.7 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 110,007 15.4 1,119 16.3 2,457 0.6 1,683,045 19.8 12,324 18.7 34,467 5.4 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,782,794 12.5 27,796 -7.8 16,608 10.5 20,607,443 9.3 283,702 -1.4 186,826 5.6 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 77,573 > 100.0 978 -28.7 886 66.9 4,953,039 8.4 14,529 2.5 37,416 4.8 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 11,866 > 100.0 970 neu 193 > 100.0 2,982,339 3.6 14,300 31.5 21,466 2.8 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 65,707 81.3 8 -99.4 693 31.0 1,970,700 16.6 229 -93.0 15,950 7.6 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 610,668 -8.6 n.a. n.a. 6,214 -8.2 27,582,575 10.3 n.a. n.a. 227,195 11.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 461,188 -10.4 n.a. n.a. 4,283 -9.9 15,553,389 9.5 n.a. n.a. 124,434 11.2 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 21,149 21.6 n.a. n.a. 427 97.7 2,918,434 5.1 n.a. n.a. 22,547 8.7 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 46,929 -36.6 n.a. n.a. 325 -40.0 3,042,903 2.6 n.a. n.a. 19,525 1.2 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 2,242 -9.4 n.a. n.a. 79 3.9 629,671 15.1 n.a. n.a. 5,903 20.1 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 30,301 > 100.0 n.a. n.a. 311 > 100.0 337,963 22.8 n.a. n.a. 3,837 23.5 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 348 -20.5 n.a. n.a. 80 11.1 569,249 17.9 n.a. n.a. 5,304 17.6 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 357,603 -12.9 n.a. n.a. 2,938 -18.3 6,395,523 11.5 n.a. n.a. 54,931 12.8 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 2,616 -39.9 n.a. n.a. 123 -9.6 1,659,646 16.9 n.a. n.a. 12,387 16.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 149,480 -2.6 n.a. n.a. 1,931 -4.2 12,029,186 11.3 n.a. n.a. 102,761 11.7 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 3,717 -67.1 n.a. n.a. 119 -20.7 1,207,061 18.6 n.a. n.a. 15,827 32.8 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 991 28.9 n.a. n.a. 44 22.2 425,287 5.2 n.a. n.a. 4,307 12.5 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 31,923 0.8 n.a. n.a. 311 3.7 1,928,295 13.0 n.a. n.a. 17,031 20.9 KGS Kos Grecce 73.40 19,146 53.9 n.a. n.a. 333 29.1 2,320,590 20.7 n.a. n.a. 17,341 15.1 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 22,725 -11.1 n.a. n.a. 334 -8.2 436,105 3.8 n.a. n.a. 5,613 -2.9 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 60,480 0.0 n.a. n.a. 560 -9.7 5,301,517 6.6 n.a. n.a. 36,966 2.2 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 10,498 -7.1 n.a. n.a. 230 -20.1 410,331 12.9 n.a. n.a. 5,676 9.4









































At equity consolidated airports2

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 753,240 13.5 n.a. n.a. 5,598 8.7 26,346,068 38.5 n.a. n.a. 156,909 25.6 HAJ Hanover Germany 30.00 335,780 7.4 1,847 2.8 4,452 -6.1 5,870,104 8.5 16,861 -11.0 75,256 -0.6 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,082,041 10.2 n.a. n.a. 11,278 2.1 16,125,520 21.6 n.a. n.a. 152,280 14.4 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,537,507 16.4 24,306 2.6 26,116 6.2 41,856,604 13.1 259,883 11.2 318,248 9.7











































Frankfurt Airport3





















December 2017 Month Î" % YTD 2017 Î" % Passengers 4,569,884 7.3 64,505,151 6.1 Cargo (freight & mail) 180,186 -4.5 2,228,971 3.6 Aircraft movements 35,172 3.6 475,537 2.7 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,290,902 3.2 30,072,709 1.3 PAX/PAX-flight5 140.6 3.4 145.4 3.1 Seat load factor (%) 76.2

79.4

Punctuality rate (%) 66.0

74.1





















Frankfurt Airport PAX share Î" %6 PAX share Î" %6 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 60.5 10.0 62.6 6.9 Germany 10.9 0.6 11.3 4.5 Europe (excl. Germany) 49.6 12.3 51.3 7.4 Western Europe 41.1 11.6 42.8 7.4 Eastern Europe 8.5 15.7 8.5 7.5 Intercontinental 39.5 3.5 37.4 4.9 Africa 4.8 11.0 4.2 16.5 Middle East 6.2 2.8 5.6 4.4 North America 12.7 1.6 13.1 3.5 Central & South America 4.5 0.1 3.5 -0.1 Far East 11.2 4.6 10.9 4.5 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.





















Definitions:

1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; 7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.); * Freight and mail