15.01.2018 | 07:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures 2017: Frankfurt Airport Welcomes More Than 64 Million Passengers

Fraport's FRA home-base and Group airports report positive performance

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/emk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) closed the year 2017 with 6.1 percent growth. More than 64.5 million passengers traveled through Germany's largest aviation hub. European traffic served as the main growth driver, increasing by 7.4 percent, while intercontinental traffic rose by 4.9 percent. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) advanced by 3.6 percent year-on-year to some 2.2 million metric tons.

Aircraft movements at Frankfurt grew by 2.7 percent to 475,537 takeoffs and landings - attributable to increased flight offerings from the airlines. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 1.3 percent, surpassing 30 million metric tons in 2017.

Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, stated: "With more than 64 million passengers served in 2017, Frankfurt Airport achieved a new historic record. After a challenging 2016, we are pleased that demand strengthened in 2017 and travelers could take advantage of the new flight connections at Frankfurt. At the same time, this growth underscores the need for our planned expansion of terminal capacities - the new Pier G in 2020 and Terminal 3 in 2023."

In December 2017, nearly 4.6 million passengers flew via Frankfurt Airport (up 7.3 percent), surpassing the previous December record of 2016 by about 310,000 passengers. FRA's cargo throughput declined by 4.5 percent to 180,186 metric tons - due partly to strike-related disruptions in freight handling. In contrast, aircraft movements climbed by 3.6 percent to 35,172 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also rose by 3.2 percent to some 2.3 million metric tons.

"Looking at our international business, 2017 was also a very successful year. Our Group airports in Ljubljana, Varna and Burgas, St. Petersburg, Lima and Xi'an all posted record figures for annual passenger traffic. The 14 Greek regional airports, which joined the Fraport Group in April 2017, also reported an annual record in combined passenger traffic," concluded Schulte.

In 2017, Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia received some 1.7 million passengers (up 19.8 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru's capital recorded a 9.3 percent rise in traffic to 20.6 million passengers. Combined, the Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) welcomed nearly 5.0 million passengers, up 8.4 percent year-on-year.

Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports closed 2017 with a combined total of about 27.6 million passengers, representing a rise of 10.3 percent. The busiest airports included: Kavala (KVA), where traffic surged by 22.8 percent to 337,963 passengers; Kos (KGS), posting a gain of 20.7 percent to some 2.3 million passengers; and Mykonos (JMK) which advanced by 18.6 percent to about 1.2 million passengers.

Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera performed well again in 2017 - following a difficult year in 2016 - with a significant 38.5 percent traffic gain to 26.3 million passengers. In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) also registered a rise of 8.5 percent to 5.9 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, reported significant double-digit growth of 21.6 percent to 16.1 million passengers, following a slight drop in 2016. China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) served 41.9 million passengers, up 13.1 percent year-on-year.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann

Telephone: +49 69 690-70553

Corporate Communications

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Media Relations

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures

















December 2017













































Fraport Group Airports1


December 2017





Year to Date (YTD) 2017









Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

4,569,417

7.3

176,223

-5.1

35,172

3.6

64,500,386

6.1

2,194,056

3.8

475,537

2.7

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

110,007

15.4

1,119

16.3

2,457

0.6

1,683,045

19.8

12,324

18.7

34,467

5.4

LIM

Lima

Peru2

70.01

1,782,794

12.5

27,796

-7.8

16,608

10.5

20,607,443

9.3

283,702

-1.4

186,826

5.6

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

77,573

> 100.0

978

-28.7

886

66.9

4,953,039

8.4

14,529

2.5

37,416

4.8

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

11,866

> 100.0

970

neu

193

> 100.0

2,982,339

3.6

14,300

31.5

21,466

2.8

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

65,707

81.3

8

-99.4

693

31.0

1,970,700

16.6

229

-93.0

15,950

7.6

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

610,668

-8.6

n.a.

n.a.

6,214

-8.2

27,582,575

10.3

n.a.

n.a.

227,195

11.4

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

461,188

-10.4

n.a.

n.a.

4,283

-9.9

15,553,389

9.5

n.a.

n.a.

124,434

11.2

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

21,149

21.6

n.a.

n.a.

427

97.7

2,918,434

5.1

n.a.

n.a.

22,547

8.7

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

46,929

-36.6

n.a.

n.a.

325

-40.0

3,042,903

2.6

n.a.

n.a.

19,525

1.2

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

2,242

-9.4

n.a.

n.a.

79

3.9

629,671

15.1

n.a.

n.a.

5,903

20.1

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

30,301

> 100.0

n.a.

n.a.

311

> 100.0

337,963

22.8

n.a.

n.a.

3,837

23.5

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

348

-20.5

n.a.

n.a.

80

11.1

569,249

17.9

n.a.

n.a.

5,304

17.6

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

357,603

-12.9

n.a.

n.a.

2,938

-18.3

6,395,523

11.5

n.a.

n.a.

54,931

12.8

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

2,616

-39.9

n.a.

n.a.

123

-9.6

1,659,646

16.9

n.a.

n.a.

12,387

16.9

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

149,480

-2.6

n.a.

n.a.

1,931

-4.2

12,029,186

11.3

n.a.

n.a.

102,761

11.7

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

3,717

-67.1

n.a.

n.a.

119

-20.7

1,207,061

18.6

n.a.

n.a.

15,827

32.8

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

991

28.9

n.a.

n.a.

44

22.2

425,287

5.2

n.a.

n.a.

4,307

12.5

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

31,923

0.8

n.a.

n.a.

311

3.7

1,928,295

13.0

n.a.

n.a.

17,031

20.9

KGS

Kos

Grecce

73.40

19,146

53.9

n.a.

n.a.

333

29.1

2,320,590

20.7

n.a.

n.a.

17,341

15.1

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

22,725

-11.1

n.a.

n.a.

334

-8.2

436,105

3.8

n.a.

n.a.

5,613

-2.9

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

60,480

0.0

n.a.

n.a.

560

-9.7

5,301,517

6.6

n.a.

n.a.

36,966

2.2

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

10,498

-7.1

n.a.

n.a.

230

-20.1

410,331

12.9

n.a.

n.a.

5,676

9.4






















At equity consolidated airports2














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

753,240

13.5

n.a.

n.a.

5,598

8.7

26,346,068

38.5

n.a.

n.a.

156,909

25.6

HAJ

Hanover

Germany

30.00

335,780

7.4

1,847

2.8

4,452

-6.1

5,870,104

8.5

16,861

-11.0

75,256

-0.6

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,082,041

10.2

n.a.

n.a.

11,278

2.1

16,125,520

21.6

n.a.

n.a.

152,280

14.4

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,537,507

16.4

24,306

2.6

26,116

6.2

41,856,604

13.1

259,883

11.2

318,248

9.7






















Frankfurt Airport3












December 2017

Month

Î" %

YTD 2017

Î" %

Passengers

4,569,884

7.3

64,505,151

6.1

Cargo (freight & mail)

180,186

-4.5

2,228,971

3.6

Aircraft movements

35,172

3.6

475,537

2.7

MTOW (in metric tons)4

2,290,902

3.2

30,072,709

1.3

PAX/PAX-flight5

140.6

3.4

145.4

3.1

Seat load factor (%)

76.2


79.4


Punctuality rate (%)

66.0


74.1












Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Î" %6

PAX share

Î" %6

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

60.5

10.0

62.6

6.9

Germany

10.9

0.6

11.3

4.5

Europe (excl. Germany)

49.6

12.3

51.3

7.4

Western Europe

41.1

11.6

42.8

7.4

Eastern Europe

8.5

15.7

8.5

7.5

Intercontinental

39.5

3.5

37.4

4.9

Africa

4.8

11.0

4.2

16.5

Middle East

6.2

2.8

5.6

4.4

North America

12.7

1.6

13.1

3.5

Central & South America

4.5

0.1

3.5

-0.1

Far East

11.2

4.6

10.9

4.5

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.











Definitions:
1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; 7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.); * Freight and mail


