Fraport Traffic Figures 2017: Frankfurt Airport Welcomes More Than 64 Million Passengers

Fraport's FRA home-base and Group airports report positive performance
FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/emk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) closed the year 2017 with 6.1 percent growth. More than 64.5 million passengers traveled through Germany's largest aviation hub. European traffic served as the main growth driver, increasing by 7.4 percent, while intercontinental traffic rose by 4.9 percent. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) advanced by 3.6 percent year-on-year to some 2.2 million metric tons.
Aircraft movements at Frankfurt grew by 2.7 percent to 475,537 takeoffs and landings - attributable to increased flight offerings from the airlines. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 1.3 percent, surpassing 30 million metric tons in 2017.
Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, stated: "With more than 64 million passengers served in 2017, Frankfurt Airport achieved a new historic record. After a challenging 2016, we are pleased that demand strengthened in 2017 and travelers could take advantage of the new flight connections at Frankfurt. At the same time, this growth underscores the need for our planned expansion of terminal capacities - the new Pier G in 2020 and Terminal 3 in 2023."
In December 2017, nearly 4.6 million passengers flew via Frankfurt Airport (up 7.3 percent), surpassing the previous December record of 2016 by about 310,000 passengers. FRA's cargo throughput declined by 4.5 percent to 180,186 metric tons - due partly to strike-related disruptions in freight handling. In contrast, aircraft movements climbed by 3.6 percent to 35,172 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also rose by 3.2 percent to some 2.3 million metric tons.
"Looking at our international business, 2017 was also a very successful year. Our Group airports in Ljubljana, Varna and Burgas, St. Petersburg, Lima and Xi'an all posted record figures for annual passenger traffic. The 14 Greek regional airports, which joined the Fraport Group in April 2017, also reported an annual record in combined passenger traffic," concluded Schulte.
In 2017, Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia received some 1.7 million passengers (up 19.8 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru's capital recorded a 9.3 percent rise in traffic to 20.6 million passengers. Combined, the Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) welcomed nearly 5.0 million passengers, up 8.4 percent year-on-year.
Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports closed 2017 with a combined total of about 27.6 million passengers, representing a rise of 10.3 percent. The busiest airports included: Kavala (KVA), where traffic surged by 22.8 percent to 337,963 passengers; Kos (KGS), posting a gain of 20.7 percent to some 2.3 million passengers; and Mykonos (JMK) which advanced by 18.6 percent to about 1.2 million passengers.
Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera performed well again in 2017 - following a difficult year in 2016 - with a significant 38.5 percent traffic gain to 26.3 million passengers. In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) also registered a rise of 8.5 percent to 5.9 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, reported significant double-digit growth of 21.6 percent to 16.1 million passengers, following a slight drop in 2016. China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) served 41.9 million passengers, up 13.1 percent year-on-year.
Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.
Fraport AG
Torben Beckmann
Telephone: +49 69 690-70553
Corporate Communications
E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de
Media Relations
Internet: www.fraport.com
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport
For further information about Fraport AG please click here.
Fraport Traffic Figures
December 2017
Fraport Group Airports1
December 2017
Year to Date (YTD) 2017
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
4,569,417
7.3
176,223
-5.1
35,172
3.6
64,500,386
6.1
2,194,056
3.8
475,537
2.7
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
110,007
15.4
1,119
16.3
2,457
0.6
1,683,045
19.8
12,324
18.7
34,467
5.4
LIM
Lima
Peru2
70.01
1,782,794
12.5
27,796
-7.8
16,608
10.5
20,607,443
9.3
283,702
-1.4
186,826
5.6
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
77,573
> 100.0
978
-28.7
886
66.9
4,953,039
8.4
14,529
2.5
37,416
4.8
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
11,866
> 100.0
970
neu
193
> 100.0
2,982,339
3.6
14,300
31.5
21,466
2.8
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
65,707
81.3
8
-99.4
693
31.0
1,970,700
16.6
229
-93.0
15,950
7.6
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
610,668
-8.6
n.a.
n.a.
6,214
-8.2
27,582,575
10.3
n.a.
n.a.
227,195
11.4
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
461,188
-10.4
n.a.
n.a.
4,283
-9.9
15,553,389
9.5
n.a.
n.a.
124,434
11.2
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
21,149
21.6
n.a.
n.a.
427
97.7
2,918,434
5.1
n.a.
n.a.
22,547
8.7
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
46,929
-36.6
n.a.
n.a.
325
-40.0
3,042,903
2.6
n.a.
n.a.
19,525
1.2
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
2,242
-9.4
n.a.
n.a.
79
3.9
629,671
15.1
n.a.
n.a.
5,903
20.1
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
30,301
> 100.0
n.a.
n.a.
311
> 100.0
337,963
22.8
n.a.
n.a.
3,837
23.5
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
348
-20.5
n.a.
n.a.
80
11.1
569,249
17.9
n.a.
n.a.
5,304
17.6
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
357,603
-12.9
n.a.
n.a.
2,938
-18.3
6,395,523
11.5
n.a.
n.a.
54,931
12.8
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
2,616
-39.9
n.a.
n.a.
123
-9.6
1,659,646
16.9
n.a.
n.a.
12,387
16.9
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
149,480
-2.6
n.a.
n.a.
1,931
-4.2
12,029,186
11.3
n.a.
n.a.
102,761
11.7
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
3,717
-67.1
n.a.
n.a.
119
-20.7
1,207,061
18.6
n.a.
n.a.
15,827
32.8
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
991
28.9
n.a.
n.a.
44
22.2
425,287
5.2
n.a.
n.a.
4,307
12.5
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
31,923
0.8
n.a.
n.a.
311
3.7
1,928,295
13.0
n.a.
n.a.
17,031
20.9
KGS
Kos
Grecce
73.40
19,146
53.9
n.a.
n.a.
333
29.1
2,320,590
20.7
n.a.
n.a.
17,341
15.1
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
22,725
-11.1
n.a.
n.a.
334
-8.2
436,105
3.8
n.a.
n.a.
5,613
-2.9
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
60,480
0.0
n.a.
n.a.
560
-9.7
5,301,517
6.6
n.a.
n.a.
36,966
2.2
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
10,498
-7.1
n.a.
n.a.
230
-20.1
410,331
12.9
n.a.
n.a.
5,676
9.4
At equity consolidated airports2
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
753,240
13.5
n.a.
n.a.
5,598
8.7
26,346,068
38.5
n.a.
n.a.
156,909
25.6
HAJ
Hanover
Germany
30.00
335,780
7.4
1,847
2.8
4,452
-6.1
5,870,104
8.5
16,861
-11.0
75,256
-0.6
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,082,041
10.2
n.a.
n.a.
11,278
2.1
16,125,520
21.6
n.a.
n.a.
152,280
14.4
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,537,507
16.4
24,306
2.6
26,116
6.2
41,856,604
13.1
259,883
11.2
318,248
9.7
Frankfurt Airport3
December 2017
Month
Î" %
YTD 2017
Î" %
Passengers
4,569,884
7.3
64,505,151
6.1
Cargo (freight & mail)
180,186
-4.5
2,228,971
3.6
Aircraft movements
35,172
3.6
475,537
2.7
MTOW (in metric tons)4
2,290,902
3.2
30,072,709
1.3
PAX/PAX-flight5
140.6
3.4
145.4
3.1
Seat load factor (%)
76.2
79.4
Punctuality rate (%)
66.0
74.1
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
Î" %6
PAX share
Î" %6
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
60.5
10.0
62.6
6.9
Germany
10.9
0.6
11.3
4.5
Europe (excl. Germany)
49.6
12.3
51.3
7.4
Western Europe
41.1
11.6
42.8
7.4
Eastern Europe
8.5
15.7
8.5
7.5
Intercontinental
39.5
3.5
37.4
4.9
Africa
4.8
11.0
4.2
16.5
Middle East
6.2
2.8
5.6
4.4
North America
12.7
1.6
13.1
3.5
Central & South America
4.5
0.1
3.5
-0.1
Far East
11.2
4.6
10.9
4.5
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions:
1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; 7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.); * Freight and mail