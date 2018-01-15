According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the orthopedic devices market in Japanis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Orthopedic devices market in Japan 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the orthopedic devices market in Japan into the following type of application:

Spine

Trauma and extremities

Knee

Hip

Sports injuries

CMF

The top three revenue-generating segments are discussed below:

Spine

The number of spinal surgeries has increased nearly by four times in Japan. The growing popularity of MI surgeries and the introduction of 3D printing technologies have eased the treatment process. Due to the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing incidence of spinal disorders such as herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis etc., the orthopedic devices for spine market in Japan is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Development of technologically advanced spinal implants is rising due to the shift in preference for MI surgeries.

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and general medical devices research, "The rising popularity of spinal non-fusion implants among the young and active patient population and the increasing volume of lumbar fusion procedures are likely to drive the growth of the market. Vendors are also offering novel orthopedic products."

Trauma and extremities

Orthopedic implants and orthobiologics are used to treat conditions associated with trauma and extremities. Severe damage to functional body parts such as soft tissues, bones, nerves, and vessels are known as trauma. Road accidents are the primary cause of trauma. The global rate of mortality caused by trauma is increasing significantly. The sales of intramedullary nails have increased due to the increase in demand for internal fixation trauma products. These products are used by surgeons for several different procedures. Among orthopedic surgeons, titanium trauma devices are gaining popularity due to the benefits of titanium.

"The demand for orthopedic implants and orthobiologics is likely to increase due to the rapidly growing aging population that is susceptible to fractures in the extremities. External injuries, degenerative conditions, extensive training, diabetes, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and bunions are the main causes leading to damage or degeneration in the upper and lower extremities. In addition, the increase in awareness about the availability of treatments for such conditions will lead to the growth of the market," says Barath.

Knee

To treat end-stage knee osteoarthritis, knee replacement devices or knee prosthetics are crucial. The demand for knee replacement devices has increased due to the increase in prevalence of knee-related problems such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the growing number accidents. Primary knee replacement or total knee arthroplasty involves the replacement of the entire knee joint, which is damaged, broken or diseased by infection, with artificial materials such as knee implants. In this procedure, the end of the femur is replaced with a shell, which is made from metals or biocomposite materials.

The surgery involves the removal of the damaged bone and the tissue adjacent to the bone joint. When rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis affect only one side of the knee, which is mostly the inner side, partial knee replacement is performed.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Smith Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

