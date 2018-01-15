Visit The Largest International Sign & LED Exhibition in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE 2018) will take place during March 3-6in Area B of the Canton Fair Complex inGuangzhou, China.

In China,nearly 70% of Chinesesignsand LED factoriesarelocated in the Pearl RiverDelta. The industrial ecosphere isconvenient for exhibition attendeesas they can visitfactories directly after meeting in ISLE.

World'sLargest Industry Event to Highlight Signs and LED

Featuring LED Displays & Applications, LED Lighting & New Technology, Engraving Machinery, and advertising signs, Inkjet-printing, ISLE 2018 willserveas a premium platform for buying and sourcing signs and LEDs for advertising and LED industries.

"Weexpect more than 1,600 exhibitors and over 200,000 buyers to the exhibition," said Mr. Lee Yingjie, Director of ISLE, "We are presenting a complete industry chain for attendees that covers product design, manufacturing, systems and accessories. The one-stop purchasing experience and integrated solutions we offer bring more value to this professional platform."

Highlights of this year'sISLE:

Absen,the supplier of LED display devices for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will bring itsLED display, which can be appliedto multiple fieldslike outdoor advertising billboards business centers, shopping malls, sport stadiums, indoor & outdoor stages, exhibitions, TV stations, traffic signs.

Ledman will bring its Cubic LED video display, a specially-shaped screen with unique design. It can be appliedto multiple fieldslike stage, studio, hotel, airport, and lamppost advertising.With a pixel pitch of 4mm and brightness of 1800nit., it can be customized based on the requirements of diameters and realize full-color display with different pixel density.

In addition to devices and equipment, supporting solutions will also be brought to the exhibition, including:

Linsn's LED control system including full-color synchronism, full-color light decoration, full-color asynchronism, double-color synchronism, and double-color asynchronism.

SENFENG laser equipmenthas been widely used in advertising industry, crafts industry, packaging industry, auto accessories industry, kitchen industry, furniture industry, etc.

Additional event details:

About ISLE

The 2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

More information, please visit:http://en.isle.org.cn/