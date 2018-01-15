

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after U.S. shares closed at fresh record highs on Friday, helped by encouraging retail sales and inflation data as well as better-than-expected quarterly results from financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM), BlackRock (BLK) and Wells Fargo.



Asian stocks are broadly higher on optimism about global growth while the dollar remains on the back foot after going through a roller-coaster ride against the yen on Friday. Oil held near three-year highs, supported by production cuts led by OPEC and Russia.



On the economic front, data from the property website Rightmove showed earlier today that U.K. house prices increased in January, while sellers in the capital cut their selling prices. Asking prices climbed 0.7 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 2.3 percent decline a month ago.



Only foreign trade data from the euro area is due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, reports on industrial production, housing starts, consumer sentiment and regional manufacturing may sway sentiment this week as trading resumes Tuesday after the long holiday weekend.



Also, the Federal Reserve is due to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts.



Earnings news is also likely to be in focus, with Citigroup (C), UnitedHealth (UNH), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and IBM (IBM) among the companies due to report their quarterly results this week.



U.S. markets will be closed today for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose about 0.7 percent each.



European markets eked out modest gains on Friday after German politicians reached a breakthrough in talks aimed at forming a new coalition government.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3 percent. The German DAX advanced 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.



