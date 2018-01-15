Sally Eaves to inspire the development of global strategic partnerships

Nuggets, a consumer blockchain platform aiming to transform the world of online payment, privacy and security by enabling consumers to take back control of their personal data, is pleased to announce that Sally Eaves, the highly experienced Chief Technology Officer, Practising Professor of FinTech and member of the Forbes Technology Council, has joined the team as a Senior Strategic Advisor.

In this new position, Sally Eaves will be instrumental in the development of global strategic partnerships for Nuggets, and help guide the business through its current token sale. In her new role, Sally will be an influential member of the Nuggets leadership team, sharing her strategic visions for the company's growth.

An international author, keynote speaker and mentor on FinTech and disruptive technologies, Sally Eaves is consistently ranked amongst the top 10 thought leaders for blockchain and social media influencers worldwide. By her joining the team in an advisory capacity, she clearly sees Nuggets as a product with enormous potential.

"Nuggets puts the consumer back in control of their data," Sally Eaves said. "This has never been more needed, or of greater business and public concern than today. Multiple data security breaches across the world during 2017 have shown the mounting risk of customers' personal data including critical financial, health and personal identifiers being exposed online. This is an issue that impacts us all."

"For Sally, Nuggets is an opportunity to drive the sort of change she believes in. We are elated to have Sally as an advisor to our team. She is not only one of the most highly-qualified blockchain experts, she is a perfect fit for her work with Nuggets given the fact that we have a shared purpose to transform web transactions. With her guidance, I truly believe we have a game-changing opportunity to revolutionize the payment, privacy and security arena," said Alastair Johnson, Founder of Nuggets.

"Nuggets is not just an aspirational vision and white paper for change it is product ready now," Sally Eaves further explained. "In addition, I strongly believe we will succeed, due to the compelling combination of the quality of the product and the excellence of our team - which offers market-leading cross-sector experience, shared values, skillset diversity and a geographical presence across the globe."

With this high-profile appointment, Nuggets has further cemented its growing reputation as a genuinely revolutionary player in the blockchain and FinTech sector.

About Nuggets

Nuggets is an e-commerce payments and ID platform. It stores your personal and payment data securely in the blockchain, so you never have to share it with anyone not even Nuggets. It was inspired by CEO Alastair Johnson's experience of having his payment details used fraudulently and the complicated, frustrating process that ensued. Nuggets solves this problem, using zero knowledge storage, encryption, privacy, security and trust, all combined with the decentralised immutable ledger.

For consumers, Nuggets is a single, secure sign-on for payment, login and ID verification, with no tracking or selling of your activity. Access is purely through biometrics to replace usernames and passwords. For businesses, Nuggets will mean the end of vast, vulnerable databases of customer data, minimising the risk of regulatory issues. The Nuggets platform is agnostic, and will be available across e-commerce platforms and payment gateways.

