Apprenticeship Startup Partners With Innovative Training Provider To Expand Pipeline Of Digital Marketing Talent

New partnership between WhiteHat and General Assembly will provide immersive training focused on the most in-demand skills in the fast-growing digital marketing profession

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --WhiteHat, the tech startup kickstarting incredible careers, today announced a partnership with the pioneering training provider General Assembly to offer apprenticeship programs focused on in-demand digital marketing skills. Through the partnership, individuals will receive training through General Assembly's industry-leading program and be placed into digital marketing apprenticeships, supported by a WhiteHat coach, at leading employers like Warner Music and Hearst Magazines, and tech startups including Tandem Bank and Curve.

According to LinkedIn's recent UK Workforce Report, hiring rates in the media and communications sector are up nearly 7 percent from last year, with the bulk of new hires in marketing and advertising companies. Despite the increased demand, more than three-quarters of UK employers report a shortage of digital skills in the workplace - particularly in marketing, where just 8 percent of employees in the country possess entry-level digital skills.

"At WhiteHat, we're focused on sourcing the world's best content to create groundbreaking apprenticeship programs that expand access to career opportunities," said Euan Blair, Founder and CEO of WhiteHat. "General Assembly's innovative approach to training in fast-growing fields like digital marketing will help us create a learning experience rooted in the real-world application of discrete skills."

In late 2017, General Assembly announced the launch of an employer-led Digital Marketing Standards Board, designed in partnership with leading employers including L'Oréal, Google, and Priceline to identify and define skills required for success in the field.

"Amidst a rapidly changing economic landscape, leading employers are increasingly in search of innovative training and recruiting models that can close pervasive skill and equity gaps," said Jake Schwartz, CEO of General Assembly. "We are excited to support WhiteHat's efforts to diversify the pipeline of digital marketing talent in the UK."

WhiteHat will begin sourcing digital marketing candidates immediately, with the first cohort due to begin General Assembly's training program from early February, so it's not too late to hire an apprentice who could join. Employers interested in understanding more can visit www.whitehat.org.uk.

About WhiteHat

WhiteHat is a tech startup democratising access to the best careers. Founded in 2016, we match non-graduate talent with apprenticeship opportunities at some of the UK's most exciting companies. By delivering training in partnership with world-class content providers, through a combination of 1:1 coaching and cutting-edge tech, WhiteHat offers apprenticeships that genuinely rival the learning experience at elite universities. The average apprentice is likely to be older than 24 and already in employment - and that needs to change. WhiteHat believes apprenticeships should be prioritised as a way of empowering young people to build great careers, without first having to pursue 3 years of university education and absorb increasing levels of debt. WhiteHat is a purpose driven organisation that believes apprenticeships are essential to driving greater opportunity. That's why we work with a truly diverse and exceptional group of 16-23 year olds. WhiteHat specifically targets students who are driven, capable, and prepared for the commitment an apprenticeship requires, using technology to reach and identify hidden talent. WhiteHat is a talent accelerator helping to create a diverse group of future leaders.

About General Assembly

General Assembly is advancing the future of work by creating sustainable talent pipelines for businesses and build transparent career pathways to the most transformational work. Offering employer-driven, practitioner-taught training in high-demand fields like data, technology, design, and business, General Assembly's global reach, massive community, and leading outcomes have created an international community of professionals nearly one million strong. The most innovative companies rely on General Assembly's Talent Pipeline as a Service model to benchmark talent, train employees, hire candidates, and increase diversity. General Assembly's unmatched scale, flexible training delivery, expert instructors, and employer-tested assessments have enabled hundreds of companies to fill their talent gaps and hundreds of thousands of individuals to pursue the work they love.