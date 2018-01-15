Blue Ridge Partners Announces New Managing Directors and Principals

Expanded Leadership Team Continues Firm's Rapid Growth

MCLEAN, Virginia, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Blue Ridge Partners, a management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth, announced the promotion effective January 1, 2018 of two new Managing Directors and two new Principals in the leadership team.

Kevin Mulloy, new Managing Director in Washington, DC, has focused on innovation and technology management during his 30+ year career. Prior to Blue Ridge Partners he was EVP Corporate Development at Presidio, where he led Managed Services and corporate development. Previously he was President of IGSC, the Intelstat operating company. Earlier, Kevin was a Partner with McKinsey & Company focusedon innovation and technology management issues with a range of high tech and industrial clients.

Vincent Schuller tot Peursum, new Managing Director in London, has over 20 years of experience working on growth strategy and transactions with a focus on technology, media and telecommunications, industrial markets and business services sectors. His work has included growth strategy, go-to-market models, sales effectiveness, commercial due diligence, M&A support and new market entry. Prior to Blue Ridge Partners he headed Deloitte's Commercial Due Diligence practice in the MENA region and also worked at Ernst & Young's Commercial Advisory practice in London.

Jennifer Parkes Kozak, new Principal in Chicago, has more than 10 years of experience helping domestic and international companies grow profitably through organic and inorganic approaches. Before joining Blue Ridge Partners, she provided consulting services with CRA International and worked with a financial services firm. She has worked with companies in several industries including healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology and consumer product distribution.

Yan Val, new Principal in New York, has been helping businesses achieve top-line and bottom-line impact for more than 15 years through growth strategy development, go-to-market model design, sales effectiveness, and organizational efficiency. He has deep expertise in the design and execution of large transformation programs. Yan has worked across various industries including business services, communications, and real estate. Prior to Blue Ridge Partners, he was a Senior Manager with Ernst & Young, where he advised clients on strategic and operational issues.

"We are very pleased to recognize the continued professional development of Kevin, Vincent, Jennifer and Yan and their outstanding service to our clients. This expansion of our leadership ranks will help continue the record growth of our firm. We expect continued strong growth in 2018," said Jim Corey, Blue Ridge Partners' Managing Partner.

About Blue Ridge Partners

Blue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. Our clients include over 100 private equity firms - both during deal evaluation / due diligence and post-acquisition - and we have worked with over 400 companies to enhance their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships and enhance marketing and sales performance. For more information,please visit http://www.blueridgepartners.com/.

