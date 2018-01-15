Gaining Momentum: WANdisco Announces New Position and Hire of a VP of Research

SAN RAMON, California, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the Live Data company, announced today the addition of Ramki Thurimella Ph.D as VP of Research in the company's Silicon Valley headquarters. Ramki joins the company with extensive experience in algorithm design and information security. Prior to joining WANdisco he was Director of Cybersecurity and the Chair of Computer Science at the University Denver where he conducted sponsored research for the National Science Foundation in algorithms and cybersecurity.

Ramki will be working with Chief Scientist, Inventor and Co-Founder, Dr Yeturu Aahlad Ph.D, in Fusion Kernel, WANdisco's technology incubator, which looks at new use cases for the Company's patented Distributed Coordination Engine' (DConE) and their transformation into successful commercial products.

David Richards, CEO and Co-Founder of WANdisco said:

"I am delighted Ramki has joined WANdisco to explore new applications for our unique replication technology. With the growth of distributed ledger technologies such as Blockchain, I have no doubt that Ramki's background in encryption will be invaluable as we look to address challenges prevalent in new distributed computing applications."

Ramki Thurimella, VP of Research said:

"I'm joining WANdisco at a true industry inflection point where the potential of its patented Distributed Coordination Engine technology is only just beginning to be realized. I believe there are many other innovative products we can bring to market to complement the company's existing Source Code Management and Big Data and Cloud portfolios."

