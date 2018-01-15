AIM and Media Release

15 January 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Toliara Sands Project acquisition update

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to advise that the Toliara Sands Project acquisition agreement is now unconditional. The acquisition of the initial 85% interest in the wholly owned Mauritian subsidiaries of World Titane Holdings Ltd, which between them hold a 100% interest in the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar (held through wholly owned subsidiaries in Madagascar), is scheduled to complete during the week beginning 22January 2018.

For further details of the Toliara Sands Project acquisition refer to Base Resources' market announcement on 19 December 2017(1).

[Note 1: Refer to Base Resources' market announcement "Transformational Acquisition of the Toliara Sands Project and A$100 million share offer' released on 19 December 2017, which is available at http://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases.]

