AIM and Media Release
15 January 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Toliara Sands Project acquisition update
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to advise that the Toliara Sands Project acquisition agreement is now unconditional. The acquisition of the initial 85% interest in the wholly owned Mauritian subsidiaries of World Titane Holdings Ltd, which between them hold a 100% interest in the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar (held through wholly owned subsidiaries in Madagascar), is scheduled to complete during the week beginning 22January 2018.
For further details of the Toliara Sands Project acquisition refer to Base Resources' market announcement on 19 December 2017(1).
[Note 1: Refer to Base Resources' market announcement "Transformational Acquisition of the Toliara Sands Project and A$100 million share offer' released on 19 December 2017, which is available at http://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases.]
ENDS.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Directors
Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman)
Tim Carstens (Managing Director)
Colin Bwye (Executive Director)
Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director)
Michael Stirzaker (Non-Executive Director)
Malcolm Macpherson (Non-Executive Director)
Company Secretary
Chadwick Poletti
NOMINATED ADVISOR & BROKERS
RFC Ambrian Limited
As Nominated Adviser:
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
As Joint Broker:
Jonathan Williams
Phone: +44 20 3440 6800
Numis Securities Limited
As Joint Broker:
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000
SHARE REGISTRY: ASX
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Enquiries: 1300 850 505 / +61 (3) 9415 4000
www.computershare.com.au
SHARE REGISTRY: AIM
Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions
Bridgwater Road
BRISTOL BS99 6ZZ
Enquiries: +44 (0) 870 702 0003
www.computershare.co.uk
AUSTRALIAN MEDIA RELATIONS
Cannings Purple
Andrew Rowell
arowell@canningspurple.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 6314 6300
UK MEDIA RELATIONS
Tavistock Communications
Jos Simson / Barnaby Hayward
Phone: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
KENYA MEDIA RELATIONS
Africapractice (East Africa)
Evelyn Njoroge / Joan Kimani
Phone: +254 (0)20 239 6899
Email: jkimani@africapractice.com
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912