

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in December, data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Ulster Bank construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 58.0 in December from 56.7 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among three monitored categories, housing sector logged the strongest growth in December. Commercial activity also rose at a sharper pace, while civil engineering activity grew for the first time in seven months.



New orders rose at the quickest pace in four months in December. The rate of job creation was solid, but slowed to the weakest in 33 months.



