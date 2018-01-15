Riga, Latvia, 2018-01-15 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 29.12.2017 Subscription period ARC1T Arco Vara TLN - 15.01.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2018 Government securities LTGCB110 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 27A Vyriausybe LTGNB110 27A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2018 Dividend payment date PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2018 Preferential right to ARC1T Arco Vara TLN subscribe shares record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2018 Initial listing/admission LVGB0025 Valsts Kase / RIG 23A Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.01.2018 Coupon payment date ELGB0800 ELKO Grupa RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2018 Coupon payment date UPPB0800 UPP & CO Kauno 53 TLN 22FA --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.