LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas partnering with Mats Sundin

Swedish hockey legend Mats Sundin has signed on to serve as an ambassador and partner for LeoVegas free to play site, LeoVegas.net (https://www.leovegas.net/), in Canada. On LeoVegas.net (https://www.leovegas.net/)

mobile games are offered to try and play for free.

With a list of merits including multiple world champion, Olympic Gold Medallist and member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Mats is a well-known profile in the hockey world. Add his long NHL career and status as a former captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and this makes him an iconic figure in Canada.

"My ties to Canada and passion for hockey will be a strength for LeoVegas' venture here. Part of my proceeds from the partnership will go to Sundin Fellowship Foundation and I'm really looking forward to team up with LeoVegas. This will be a fun journey!" says Mats Sundin.

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO, LeoVegas, comments: "We are happy to have succeeded in signing one of the world's most famous hockey players through the ages. I now want to welcome Mats Sundin to the LeoVegas family. Our partnership with Mats will give us great opportunities and enhance LeoVegas' stature in Canada."

Mats Sundin gives LeoVegas a clear association to a credible and popular profile, which provides great opportunities from a marketing perspective to strengthen LeoVegas position and continued high growth in Canada.

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier, and Avanza Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

