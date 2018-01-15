Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

TOKYO, Jan 15, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, and Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Corporation have concluded a capital alliance agreement in which DENSO acquires 20% of the total number of shares issued by Toshiba Information Systems.The auto industry is changing in a way that requires ever-more complicated and advanced technologies, such as connectivity, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and electric mobility. There is a growing need to enhance the capability to develop vehicle control software. Toshiba Information Systems is skilled at developing embedded software and has a track record with in-vehicle electrification technology such as for EVs and advanced driver assistance and automated driving technologies that have been developing rapidly. The capital alliance will help DENSO work with Toshiba Information Systems as a strategic partner to develop embedded software and enhance the capability to develop vehicle control software.In April 2017, DENSO and the Toshiba Group including Toshiba Digital Solutions and Toshiba Information Systems started to enhance collaboration in IoT-based manufacturing, advanced driver assistance, and automated driving. The three companies will continue to work more closely as strategic partners in the embedded software business and IoT-based manufacturing, in order to help build a safe and secure automotive society for all people around the world.About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.