Referring to the bulletin from Corem Property Group AB's annual general meeting, held on November 10, 2017, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:2. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from January 16, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: CORE PREF Terms: Reverse split: 1:2 Current ISIN: SE0003208792 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: January 15, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0010714311 First day of trading with new ISIN code: January 16, 2018



Short name: CORE A Terms: Reverse split: 1:2 Current ISIN: SE0010494856 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: January 15, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0010714287 First day of trading with new ISIN code: January 16, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact Corem Property Group AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.