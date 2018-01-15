

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media speculation, Rolls Royce Holdings plc. (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) confirmed that it is reviewing its strategic options for L'Orange. The company intends to maintain close ties to L'Orange, either as an owner or as a key customer.



Rolls Royce said, 'This review has no impact on the remainder of the Rolls-Royce Power Systems business and any decision about the future of L'Orange would be subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.'



Bloomberg on Friday reported that Rolls-Royce Holdings was seeking to raise as much as $700 million from the sale of a business that makes fuel injectors for diesel engines used in ships and industrial applications.



The U.K. jet-engine maker began showing L'Orange unit's financial data to potential bidders last month and was closing in on an agreement. Interested parties included private-equity firms as well as strategic buyers in the sector, the report noted.



