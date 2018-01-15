Stockholm, January 15, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Immunicum AB (short name: IMMU), a small cap company within the healthcare sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Immunicum was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the first company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.



Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. The company's goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. Its lead product, ilixadencel, consists of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, and has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.immunicum.se.



"We are enthusiastic about our switch to the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm which marks the achievement of an important strategic objective for the company," said Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum. "The switch combined with the accomplishments from the last twelve months emphasize our ongoing commitment to reaching our primary goals of developing ilixadencel into a new medicine to treat patients with cancer who face limited effective therapy options and continuing to build value for our shareholders over time. Immunicum has made significant progress by further validating ilixadencel through positive clinical and preclinical data and raising the capital needed to reach the next value inflection point in ilixadencel's development."



"We welcome Immunicum to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We are excited to see yet another Nasdaq First North Premier listed company grow and transfer to our main market, and we look forward to supporting Immunicum for many more years to come."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------