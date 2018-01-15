

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L) Monday said it expects a significant increase in non-cash tax credit for the Group in the year ended December as a result of the revaluation of US net deferred tax liabilities. Subject to final audit and confirmation of final tax computations, the effect of this one-off revaluation of US net deferred tax liabilities is expected to add around 5 pence to earnings per share for 2017.



Bodycote also announces that trading in the final quarter of the year was better than anticipated and the Board now expects full-year 2017 headline operating profit to be towards the upper end of market expectations, while analysts' estimates range: 117 million - 126 million pounds.



