Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB (publ) Initiates Trading of Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Press Release

15 January 2018

Immunicum AB (publ) Initiates Trading of Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Immunicum AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel immuno-oncology treatment against a range of solid tumors, today announced the trading of its shares (IMMU.ST) on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Immunicum is listed as a small cap company within the healthcare sector.

"We welcome Immunicum AB to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market and our expanding healthcare sector. We look forward to seeing the company's further growth and development supported by increased investor visibility and international exposure within the life science financial community," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European listings at Nasdaq.

"We are enthusiastic about our uplisting onto the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm which marks the achievement of an important strategic objective for the company," said Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum. "Immunicum has made significant progress in the past year by further validating ilixadencel through positive clinical and preclinical data. We have also strengthened our management team, increased awareness of the company and raised the capital needed to reach the next value inflection point in ilixadencel's development. The uplisting combined with these accomplishments emphasize our ongoing commitment to developing ilixadencel into a new treatment for cancer."

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Investor Relations Sweden

Helena Stångberg

Hallvarsson & Halvarsson

Telephone: +46 709 71 12 53

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

Investor and Media Relations EU/US

Gretchen Schweitzer

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)

