Grainger Introduces Zoro UK, New MRO Supplier

Grainger, a leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced the launch of www.zoro.co.uk, an online-only store offering a market-leading range of MRO products to UK businesses and consumers.

Zoro UK will make it quick and easy for all industries, professions and trades, as well as general consumers, to get the tools and equipment they need. Zoro's extensive online range includes everything from power tools and chemicals to personal protective equipment (PPE), from all the leading brands. In addition, Zoro aims to offer great prices, fast, friendly and reliable service with the convenience of online shopping.

David Rawlinson, Vice President and President, Grainger Global Online Business, said: "We are extremely pleased to announce this new venture, which will bring an innovative buying experience to the UK market. Grainger is the leading multi-channel MRO distributor in the U.S., and we are taking the expertise of Grainger in product knowledge, service and support, and applying it to an online only model that appeals to many of our UK customers who are looking for the right product delivered at the right time to get the job done."

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2016 sales of $10.1 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products, with operations also in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

