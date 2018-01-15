CP tech, a Nedschroef Company, First Supplier to Produce New Cockpit Protection System for Formula 1

BÜREN, Germany, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Federation Internationale De L'Automobile (FIA), governing body for motor sport worldwide, has approved CP tech as the first supplier of the newly developed HALO cockpit protection system, which is mandatory in Formula 1 and Formula 2 for season 2018 to improve driver safety.

Halo parts provided by CP tech, a provider of ultra-strong components and solutions for the automotive and motorsport industry, will be included in the FIA Technical List n°62 - AFP-Halos according to FIA Standard 8869-2018. In the course of the development process, CP tech successfully achieved the stringent requirements prescribed by the FIA Standard. The first cockpit protection systems will be delivered to the teams of Formula 1 and Formula 2 in the beginning of 2018, and to Formula E for the Season 5 Championship starting in Q4 2018.

"We chose CP tech as one of our R&D partners as they were able to provide excellent engineered solutions," states Global Institute consultant Andy Mellor. Thomas Casey, Managing Director of CP tech explains, "This project is a true recognition of our unique know-how expertise in the complex mechanical processing of titanium and additional materials. It is another lighthouse project that we can be proud of based on our experience of more than 25 years in the motorsport business".

Driver safety has always been a primary concern for FIA. In 2011, the FIA Institute launched a research project to develop advanced frontal protection for the heads of drivers. As a result, the drivers of Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula E cars will compete in 2018 with the new HALO system. The safety performance will be significantly enhanced as a result; with the structure successfully deflecting a wheel travelling at 225 km/h during the FIA's dynamic tests.

CP tech focuses on innovative self-developed products, engineering services, high-performance components, and complete solutions for the automotive, motorsport and aviation industries. The company strategy focuses on the development of new vehicle and mobility concepts, shaped by global trends such as e-mobility, lightweight construction, connectivity, sustainability and autonomous driving.

CP tech, part of Nedschroef since June 2017, has a proven track record from 25 years of experience in the design, development, and manufacturing of ultra-strong components and solutions for automotive and motorsport industries globally.

Headquartered in Helmond, Netherlands and with over EUR 629 million of revenues in 2016, Nedschroef is one of the world's largest suppliers of fasteners and other advanced, engineered cold formed components for the automotive and aviation industry. Nedschroef employs over 2.200 people worldwide and has 26 locations.

