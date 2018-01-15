Due to closed markets in the United States today on January 15, 2018, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following products issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. The trading will be resumed tomorrow, January 16, 2018.



Please see attached document for instrument identifiers.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659790