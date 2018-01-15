Rolls Royce confirmed recent press speculation that it might be looking to hive-off its l'Orange unit, but clarified that the strategic review under way would have no impact on the rest of its Power Systems arm. On 12 January, Bloomberg reported that Rolls had opened that unit's financial books to potential buyers in December and, citing one person familiar with the matter, that it was closing in on a deal. The company was reportedly aiming to raise as much as $700m via the sale of the unit, ...

