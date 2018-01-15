Wall Street's main market gauges continued to barrel ahead at the end of the week, helped by another drop in the US dollar and despite a mixed reaction to the latest quarterly earnings from the likes of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. By the close, the Dow Jones Industrials Average was up by 0.89% or 228.46 points to 25,803.19, alongside an advance of 0.67% or 18.68 points to 2,786.24 on the S&P 500 and a gain of 0.68% or 49.28 points in the Nasdaq Composite to 7,261.06. Over the week as a whole, the ...

