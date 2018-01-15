

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's foreign trade surplus increased in December from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



The trade surplus climbed to NOK 24.7 billion in December from NOK 22.9 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In November, the trade balance showed a deficit of NOK 9.1 billion.



Both exports and imports rose by 6.4 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively in December from last year.



On a monthly basis, exports increased 1.5 percent, while imports plunged by 38.6 percent.



At the same time, the mainland trade deficit widened slightly to NOK 16.7 billion in December from NOK 16.2 billion in the same month of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX