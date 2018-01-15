FIELD FORMAT FOR REPORTING Date and time of the communication . 15 January 2018_08:40 Action type Suspension Reasons for the action Technical/administrative Effective from 15 January 2018_08:40 Effective to 16 January 2018 Ongoing Action is ongoing Trading venue(s) Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Issuer name Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Issuer 549300C2706VNR0JGG60 Instrument identifier . DK0060722759 DK0060720118 DK0060720381 DK0060720464 DK0060720548 DK0060720621 DK0060725505 DK0060725695 DK0060725778 DK0060725851 DK0060768588 DK0060768661 DK0060768745 DK0060768828 DK0060768901 DK0060769040 DK0060769123 DK0060769206 Instrument full name BULL SUKKE X5 SE BULL KAFFE X5 SE BEAR KAFFE X5 SE BULL KAFFE X3 SE BEAR KAFFE X3 SE KAFFE SE BEAR SUKKE X5 SE BULL SUKKE X3 SE BEAR SUKKE X3 SE SUKKE SE MAJS SE BEAR MAJS X1 SE BULL MAJS X4 SE BEAR MAJS X4 SE SOJA SE BEAR SOJA X1 SE BULL SOJA X4 SE BEAR SOJA X4 SE Comments Martin Luther King Day



Information concerning this Exchange Notice please contact Surveillance at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Tel 0045 3377 0459