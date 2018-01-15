

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Suicide attack at the busy AlTayaran Square in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq killed more than two dozen people on Monday. Several people were injured. Most of the dead are said to be construction workers gathered at the square.



This is the second attack in the city in the last three days. Reports said there were two explosions and executed by two suicide bombers. No groups have claimed the responsibility for the attack.



Iraq has been at war with the ISIS for the last three years and the country has declared victory in December.



