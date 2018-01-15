Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that the Company will now accept Bitcoin as payment for the Company's CELLB9® product. The Company will process Bitcoin payments through BitPay, Inc.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency which was introduced in 2009. Since its introduction, Bicton has gained rapid popularity and entered the mainstream as the Canadian and international markets have demonstrated a move towards greater blockchain adoption.

PreveCeutical made the decision to accept Bitcoin payments as a result of several customers that inquired whether they could use their coins to purchase CELLB9®. PreveCeutical is excited to leverage blockchain technology in order to provide users with a wider variety of payment options and the Company is confident that it is able to integrate Bitcoin payments in a financially beneficial manner.

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO stated, "I'm pleased to bring Bitcoin as a new payment option to our customers. Accepting Bitcoin will allow us to receive both local and international payments with ease and without third-party interruptions."

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is a health sciences company that develops innovative preventive therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel platform for nose to brain delivery of medical compounds including cannabinoids; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9®, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9® is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit http://www.preveceutical.com/,

follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals

and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical/

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Deanna Kress

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+1-778-999-6063

deanna@PreveCeutical.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans and expectations regarding the future, including, the ability of the Company to integrate Bitcoin as a payment method and the anticipated business plans and timing of future business activities of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "schedules", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of the Company to integrate Bitcoin payments in a profitable manner and the ability of the Company to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, complete its research programs as planned, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company's Canadian continuous disclosure filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.