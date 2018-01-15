

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) said that discussions to sell its Batchelors' brand have not yet gone beyond 'an exploratory stage'. The Board remains focussed on strategic objectives, including that of reducing the ratio of net debt to EBITDA below three times.



The Sunday Times reported that the brand behind Cup a Soup and Pasta n' Sauce could be up for sale to Nissin Foods Holdings, the Japanese noodle company.



In a statement, Premier Foods said that in line with an announcement in June, it is 'reviewing options' in relation to its business. 'Such reviews do periodically involve discussions with third parties, including Nissin'. But, There is no current situation where discussions have gone beyond an exploratory stage.



Premier Foods noted that its board continues to keep under review any options which could potentially add value for shareholders and other stakeholders, and accelerate the delivery of the Board's strategic objectives, particularly with respect to reducing gearing.



