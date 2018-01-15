Technical disturbances on Nasdaq Nordic GCF Production.



Index values, for example OMXS30, OMXC25, OMXO20, are incorrect.



Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 15 minutes.



For further trading information please contact:



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact:



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com