Correction refers to ISIN code. Correct information is marked with bold below. Referring to the bulletin from Corem Property Group AB's annual general meeting, held on November 10, 2017, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:2. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from January 16, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: CORE PREF Terms: Reverse split: 1:2 Current ISIN: SE0003208792 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: January 15, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0010714311 First day of trading with new ISIN code: January 16, 2018



Short name: CORE A Terms: Reverse split: 1:2 Current ISIN: SE0010494856 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: January 15, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0010714279 First day of trading with new ISIN code: January 16, 2018



Short name: CORE B Terms: Reverse split: 1:2 Current ISIN: SE0010494864 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: January 15, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0010714287 First day of trading with new ISIN code: January 16, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact Corem Property Group AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.