BIMobject AB: BIMobject AB: BIMobject releases BIM content creation manuals

Today, BIMobject releases two guides, BIMobject Content Style Guides, for digital building product creation to encourage standardised, high-quality BIM content in the industry. Forming the first two parts in a series, the guides describe ideal content creation for the BIM software Autodesk Revit, as well as for the company's world-leading platform for digital building products, the BIMobject Cloud. The platform is also where the guides are available for download by registered users.

The purpose of the BIMobject Content Style Guides is to provide a practical, implementable process document for BIM content developers in order to further standardised content creation and ensure sufficient, high-quality data and consistent presentation across the AEC industry (architecture, engineering, and construction). This will in turn benefit BIM users in their work processes, and manufacturers, whose digital building products are more likely to be specified for real projects when created according to the guidelines. The guides will also contribute to maintaining high content quality across the BIMobject Cloud, further improving the user-friendliness of the platform.

The guides will help content developers create usable, standardised, future proof and life cycle-optimised BIM content that can be used in different parts of the BIM process, and is easy to update and maintain in the BIMobject Cloud. Coming guides will cover content creation for other industry-leading BIM softwares, such as Graphisoft ARCHICAD, and the company's own solution for parametric BIM content creation, BIMscript.

"Publishing the Content Style Guides is a unique opportunity for us not only to update and complement the existing Revit guide after having acquired the Autodesk SEEK platform, but to share knowledge gathered from over thirty years of digital content creation for the construction industry. We'll offer concrete guidance for content developers all over the world who want to make sure that the content they create is what the industry wants", says Ben O'Donnell, CTO at BIMobject.

The guides can be downloaded for free from the BIMobject Cloud after registration at bimobject.com (http://bimobject.com/)

The BIMobject Content Style Guide for BIMobject Cloud is available here:

https://bimobject.com/en/solutions/product/bim-content-style-guide (https://bimobject.com/en/solutions/product/bim-content-style-guide)

The BIMobject Content Style Guide for Autodesk Revit is available here:

https://bimobject.com/en/solutions/product/bim-revit-content-style-guide (https://bimobject.com/en/solutions/product/bim-revit-content-style-guide)

BIMobject releases BIM content creation manuals (http://hugin.info/158772/R/2161347/831301.pdf)



