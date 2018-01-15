

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. government contractor Carillion plc (CLLN.L) said it has filed for compulsory liquidation. The move came after talks between the firm, its lenders and the government failed to reach a deal to save the UK's second biggest construction company.



However, the government will provide funding to maintain the public services run by Carillion.



Philip Green, Chairman of Carillion, said, 'This is a very sad day for Carillion, for our colleagues, suppliers and customers that we have been proud to serve over many years. Over recent months huge efforts have been made to restructure Carillion to deliver its sustainable future and the Board is very grateful for the huge efforts made by Keith Cochrane, our executive team and many others who have worked tirelessly over this period.'



Philip Green said, 'In recent days however we have been unable to secure the funding to support our business plan and it is therefore with the deepest regret that we have arrived at this decision. We understand that HM Government will be providing the necessary funding required by the Official Receiver to maintain the public services carried on by Carillion staff, subcontractors and suppliers.'



The company, which employs 43,000 people worldwide -- 20,000 of them in the U.K. -- had held talks with the government Sunday to ask for the 300 million pounds it needed by the end of the month to stay afloat, the Mail on Sunday reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX