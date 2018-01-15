amcure, a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class cancer therapeutics, today announced the expansion of its Advisory Board ("Beirat) with the addition of industry executive Heinz Dieter Schwer, PhD, MBA, CEO of ViraTherapeutics.

"Heinz's solid track record of successfully advancing companies from pre-clinical into clinical stage and his expertise in drug development and strategic acumen in business development will be a great asset to amcure," said Klaus Dembowsky, MD, PhD, CEO of amcure. "To attract Heinz is a great achievement for amcure and we look forward to his contributions as we move our lead candidate, AMC303 through the clinic in 2018, to treat patients with advanced solid tumors of epithelial origins."

Heinz Schwer, PhD, MBA, commented: "I am excited to work closely with the Advisory Board and leadership team at amcure as they prepare to take its lead compound through clinical trials. I look forward to contributing to amcure's future growth in bringing new therapies to epithelial cancer patients with limited treatment options."

Heinz Schwer, PhD, MBA, is currently the CEO of ViraTherapeutics, an Austrian-based biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutics for cancer treatment. Prior to joining ViraTherapeutics, Dr. Schwer served as CEO of therapeutic peptide developer, Lanthio Pharma B.V. from 2014-2017. Before his time at Lanthio, Dr. Schwer was Senior Director at MorphoSys AG from 2010 until 2014. In this period, he served as strategic technology advisor and head of "Innovation Capital", the company's corporate venture business. He was previously founder and CEO of Sloning BioTechnology GmbH, which was acquired by MorphoSys, where he managed the integration of the Slonomics technology platform. Dr. Schwer did his postdoctoral fellowship training at Harvard Medical School, USA after having completed his PhD in clinical chemistry from the University of Regensburg, Germany. He also holds an MBA degree from Henley Management College, UK.

About amcure

amcure GmbH is a spin-off from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology established in 2012. The company develops peptide-based compounds for the treatment of highly metastatic forms of cancer. amcure's most advanced development candidate, AMC303, has entered clinical development and has demonstrated in in vivo animal proof-of-concept studies a high efficacy against different types of epithelial cancers. amcure is supported by a grant from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

