Charlemagne Capital Rebranded to Fiera Capital

LONDON, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fund range expanded beyond traditional Emerging Markets suite

Two new strategies launching in Europe : Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund and Fiera Capital US Equity Fund

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Firm") (TSX: FSZ), a Montreal-based leading independent asset management firm, is pleased to announce that Charlemagne Capital ("Charlemagne") is now operating under the Fiera Capital brand name, effective December 1, 2017. Charlemagne was acquired by Fiera Capital in December 2016 and now forms the basis of Fiera Capital's European division. The name change is the final step to the integration with the Fiera Capital team.

Headquartered in London, Fiera Capital's European division (formally Charlemagne Capital) is an asset manager specialising in frontier and emerging market asset classes with operations in the Isle of Man and a branch office in Germany. The London-based team brings to Fiera Capital complementary strategies as well as long-term investment performance records and reputations for strong client service. The investment focus remains centered on investments across the emerging and frontier markets space.

In conjunction with the rebrand of Charlemagne, Fiera Capital is pleased to announce the launch of two new strategies under its UCITS platform: the Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund and the Fiera Capital US Equity Fund. Both strategies have had strong alpha generation since inception in 2009; AUM within these strategies is US $20 billion. The Funds will be launched as part of the Magna Umbrella Funds plc, Fiera Capital's own Irish domiciled UCITs funds. The strategies will focus on high-quality, best of breed companies with consistent performance.Fiera Capital will be launching further strategies within this UCITS platform, as it introduces more of its North American strategies to the European market.

Vincent Duhamel, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Since the acquisition of Charlemagne in December 2016, both firms have integrated their activities very successfully.Charlemagne's emerging and frontier market strategies add to our strong global offering in equities, benefitting our clients who are always looking for diversification opportunities. With Charlemagne, Fiera Capital has been able to advance its growing global presence, now with a firm foothold in the European market."

Jayne Sutcliffe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Capital, European Division, added: "The name change is the final piece of the puzzle in the integration with the global Fiera Capital team. We are also delighted to see that our new ownership structure has allowed Charlemagne to move our distribution beyond our traditional emerging and frontier market focus, with the launch of two new Funds, as well as enabling us to benefit from the enhanced operational, financial and distribution capabilities of the wider group."

Since acquisition, assets under management for Charlemagne Capital have increased by 34% to US $3 billion and Fiera Capital Corporation assets now stand at US $100 billion (C $123.0 billion).

The Funds will be available on the following platforms Hargreaves Landsdowne, cofunds, Novia, transact, Standard Life, Allfunds, and Zurich.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with more than C$123.0 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2017. The Firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service.Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.http://www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

Daniel Richard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, +1-514-954-6456, drichard@fieracapital.com; Ged Brumby, Smithfield, +44-20-3047-2527, gbrumby@smithfieldgroup.com