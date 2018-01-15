Brazil's Minister of Energy and Mines, Fernando Coelho Filho, will meet on January 16 with the representatives of a consortium that is planning to build what would be Brazil's and Latin America's first vertically integrated PV module factory.
According to a press release from the project's developers, Brazilian-Paraguayan power company ITAIPU and the industry association of the Brazilian state of Paraná FIEP, the feasibility study for the factory - which would have an annual production capacity of 1.7 GW and would produce around 6,800,000 solar modules with an output of 250 W per year - was conducted ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...