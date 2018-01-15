The feasibility study for the 1.7 GW Green Silicon project was conducted by Germany's Fraunhofer IPA, Fraunhofer ISE, Viridis-iq and ZSW in 2015. The project is being developed by the local hydropower producer Itaipú in partnership with the industry trade association of the Brazilian state of Paraná, and with the support of German industry association Solar Cluster Baden-Württemberg.

Brazil's Minister of Energy and Mines, Fernando Coelho Filho, will meet on January 16 with the representatives of a consortium that is planning to build what would be Brazil's and Latin America's first vertically integrated PV module factory.

According to a press release from the project's developers, Brazilian-Paraguayan power company ITAIPU and the industry association of the Brazilian state of Paraná FIEP, the feasibility study for the factory - which would have an annual production capacity of 1.7 GW and would produce around 6,800,000 solar modules with an output of 250 W per year - was conducted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...