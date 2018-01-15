Construction group Carillion will be put into liquidation after crisis talks with the government and creditors collapsed early on Monday. The Official Receiver has been appointed to take over the administration of the company, which is a key government supplier on the HS2 rail project and dozens of construction contracts including on education, health and roads. Carillion employs around 43,000 staff around the world, of which roughly 20,000 are in the UK. While the government will provide ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...