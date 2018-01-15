Tritax Big Box said it had completed contracts to fund and develop two new distribution warehouses for builders merchant Howdens. The properties have are pre-let to Howdens under two 30 year leases. Contracts were originally exchanged, conditional on planning consent, in December 2016, but completion was delayed due to a prolonged challenge to the planning consent which has now been cleared, Tritax said. The agreed investment price has been amended to £103.7m, to reflect a longer construction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...