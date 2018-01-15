William Hill said it expected full-year adjusted operating profit to be around 11% higher at £290m, as it announced a review of its Australian business ahead of the introduction of a credit betting ban next month. The bookmaker said profits were boosted by its UK and US markets, stronger gross win margin. The Australian government ban and "likely" introduction of a point of consumption tax by individual states would place profits under pressure, William Hill said, prompting the review. Two ...

