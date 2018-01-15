What you need to know:



Due to closing of INET M2 test system on January 26, 2018 source systems for current GCF 3.5 release test environment TST3 will be changed.



New TST3 source systems will be INET NTF (currently INET M2) and Genium INET test system EXT1 (currently EXT3).



This change will take place on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.



This change has no impact on release 3.6 testing which is performed in TST2 and TST4 environments.



Test system setup January 16, 2018 onwards:



Test system Version Connected sources ------------------------------------------------------------- GCF TST2 3.6 INET production Genium INET production ------------------------------------------------------------- GCF TST3 3.5 INET NTF Genium INET EXT1 ------------------------------------------------------------- GCF TST4 3.6 INET NTF Genium INET EXT3 -------------------------------------------------------------



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com