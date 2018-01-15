

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said that total deliveries were 718 aircraft in 2017, which were more than four percent higher than the previous record of 688 set in 2016.



The Toulouse, France-based Airbus still trailed Boeing Co. (BA), though, which retained the title as largest plane-maker by delivering an industry record 763 aircraft in 2017.



Airbus booked contracts for 1,109 jetliners, or 52% more than in 2016. That extended the margin over Boeing to 197 planes after the U.S. company secured 912 net orders.



At the end of 2017 Airbus' overall backlog stood at 7,265 aircraft valued at US$1.059 trillion at list prices.



Fabrice Brégier, Airbus Chief Operating Officer and President Commercial Aircraft said, '...From its four A320 Family plants in Hamburg, Tianjin, Mobile, and Toulouse, Airbus is on track to achieve rate 60 per month on single-aisle by mid-2019. Meanwhile, the A350 XWB is equally on track for rate 10 by the end 2018. Airbus' healthy order intake in 2017 resulted in a 'book-to-bill' ratio of 1.5.'



