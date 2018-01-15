COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 6/2018- 15 JANUARY 2018



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,389,303 326.37 453,429,540.28 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 January 2018 14,610 374.97 5,478,298.55 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 January 2018 4,475 375.70 1,681,278.98 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 January 2018 19,045 372.07 7,086,099.81 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 January 2018 19,825 368.70 7,309,459.66 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 January 2018 7,045 367.22 2,587,075.47 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,454,303 328.39 477,571,752.75 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,595,990 shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



