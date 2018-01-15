In the period 8 January 2018 to 12 January 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 7.4 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 234.1 million were bought back, equivalent to 78.0 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 2:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 8 January 2018 26,829 72.87 1,955,029 9 January 2018 17,073 74.17 1,266,304 10 January 2018 19,512 74.21 1,447,986 11 January 2018 21,951 73.70 1,617,789 12 January 2018 14,634 73.73 1,078,965 Accumulated during the period 99,999 73.66 7,366,073 Accumulated under the share 3,809,745 61.44 234,064,177 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,105,229 own shares, equivalent to 3.7% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





08 January 09 January 10 January 11 January 12 January 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 26.829 72,87 17.073 74,17 19.512 74,21 21.951 73,70 14.634 73,73 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 26.829 72,87 17.073 74,17 19.512 74,21 21.951 73,70 14.634 73,73 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



08 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.829 72,87 ---------------------------------------------- 500 74,50 XCSE 20180108 9:10:24.973836 500 74,00 XCSE 20180108 9:21:54.955127 500 73,40 XCSE 20180108 9:23:15.827561 142 73,00 XCSE 20180108 9:53:17.298688 75 73,00 XCSE 20180108 9:53:17.311367 283 73,00 XCSE 20180108 9:53:17.516611 500 72,40 XCSE 20180108 10:23:49.058747 500 72,30 XCSE 20180108 10:35:13.120100 29 72,70 XCSE 20180108 12:21:40.348391 45 72,70 XCSE 20180108 12:21:40.348391 426 72,70 XCSE 20180108 12:21:40.348391 500 73,10 XCSE 20180108 13:03:56.536597 160 72,50 XCSE 20180108 13:53:52.817115 500 72,60 XCSE 20180108 13:53:52.817115 180 72,50 XCSE 20180108 14:00:01.346392 136 72,50 XCSE 20180108 14:01:51.946687 143 72,70 XCSE 20180108 14:22:48.401651 426 72,70 XCSE 20180108 14:22:48.401651 146 72,70 XCSE 20180108 14:25:51.946107 285 72,70 XCSE 20180108 14:27:11.297129 15 72,70 XCSE 20180108 15:12:42.327085 98 72,70 XCSE 20180108 15:12:42.327085 887 72,70 XCSE 20180108 15:12:42.327085 24 72,50 XCSE 20180108 15:22:21.502300 442 72,90 XCSE 20180108 15:47:39.181422 558 72,90 XCSE 20180108 15:47:39.181422 638 72,80 XCSE 20180108 15:49:41.795893 362 72,80 XCSE 20180108 15:49:44.631253 500 72,60 XCSE 20180108 16:20:34.554143 195 72,60 XCSE 20180108 16:37:51.215150 155 72,60 XCSE 20180108 16:37:51.782123 150 72,60 XCSE 20180108 16:37:52.159411 370 72,60 XCSE 20180108 16:38:32.229759 630 72,60 XCSE 20180108 16:38:34.239530 15.829 72,87 XCSE 20180108 16:42:53.074261



09 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 74,17 ---------------------------------------------- 500 72,70 XCSE 20180109 9:00:51.863025 500 72,50 XCSE 20180109 9:17:12.686745 500 74,00 XCSE 20180109 10:13:55.044321 479 74,00 XCSE 20180109 11:58:01.738171 21 74,00 XCSE 20180109 11:59:45.302273 500 74,10 XCSE 20180109 12:26:33.163878 500 74,30 XCSE 20180109 13:50:33.591626 500 74,50 XCSE 20180109 14:45:31.726651 399 74,50 XCSE 20180109 15:04:06.903226 47 74,50 XCSE 20180109 15:09:54.403677 54 74,50 XCSE 20180109 15:09:56.670994 1.000 74,50 XCSE 20180109 15:50:54.012000 250 74,60 XCSE 20180109 16:06:49.036546 250 74,60 XCSE 20180109 16:06:49.036546 100 74,80 XCSE 20180109 16:23:23.195744 400 74,80 XCSE 20180109 16:23:23.195744 1.000 74,70 XCSE 20180109 16:51:09.844080 10.073 74,17 XCSE 20180109 17:03:43.686733



10 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 74,21 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 74,00 XCSE 20180110 9:08:52.052981 500 74,00 XCSE 20180110 10:30:11.193678 500 73,80 XCSE 20180110 10:39:22.128149 680 73,50 XCSE 20180110 11:00:14.818589 320 73,50 XCSE 20180110 11:00:18.553749 421 74,20 XCSE 20180110 12:57:26.756185 79 74,20 XCSE 20180110 12:57:26.756292 500 74,20 XCSE 20180110 14:21:57.431679 567 74,40 XCSE 20180110 14:42:26.503553 405 74,50 XCSE 20180110 15:03:51.419978 95 74,50 XCSE 20180110 15:03:57.043072 99 74,30 XCSE 20180110 15:52:45.241629 334 74,30 XCSE 20180110 15:56:31.411993 1.000 74,70 XCSE 20180110 16:23:57.142944 1.500 74,50 XCSE 20180110 16:45:48.557309 11.512 74,21 XCSE 20180110 17:09:30.356497



11 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.951 73,70 ---------------------------------------------- 323 74,10 XCSE 20180111 9:05:12.391970 18 74,10 XCSE 20180111 9:05:12.435049 654 74,10 XCSE 20180111 9:05:12.436924 5 74,10 XCSE 20180111 9:05:20.126306 500 73,40 XCSE 20180111 10:00:37.012073 82 73,40 XCSE 20180111 10:28:24.632794 418 73,40 XCSE 20180111 10:28:24.632794 500 73,50 XCSE 20180111 11:36:38.031043 12 73,30 XCSE 20180111 11:40:21.907839 364 73,30 XCSE 20180111 11:40:39.427737 124 73,30 XCSE 20180111 11:42:48.489784 260 73,40 XCSE 20180111 13:03:09.643979 61 73,40 XCSE 20180111 13:03:09.643979 45 73,40 XCSE 20180111 13:03:09.643979 83 73,40 XCSE 20180111 13:03:09.643979 120 73,40 XCSE 20180111 13:23:48.843576 1.000 73,90 XCSE 20180111 14:06:45.475641 431 73,90 XCSE 20180111 14:40:19.491417 579 73,70 XCSE 20180111 14:53:26.334678 421 73,70 XCSE 20180111 14:53:26.334722 1.000 73,90 XCSE 20180111 15:58:02.614258 790 73,70 XCSE 20180111 16:29:36.988030 210 73,70 XCSE 20180111 16:29:46.856076 388 73,60 XCSE 20180111 16:30:33.796703 612 73,60 XCSE 20180111 16:31:08.128768 12.951 73,70 XCSE 20180111 16:36:44.067915



12 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 73,73 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 73,60 XCSE 20180112 9:05:43.210853 1.000 73,50 XCSE 20180112 12:09:39.245267 1.000 73,80 XCSE 20180112 13:03:04.523422 162 73,80 XCSE 20180112 13:17:35.586062 550 73,80 XCSE 20180112 13:17:35.586062 209 73,80 XCSE 20180112 13:17:35.586062 79 73,80 XCSE 20180112 13:24:07.946659 1.000 73,80 XCSE 20180112 13:58:04.083438 1.000 73,90 XCSE 20180112 14:32:24.645560 8.634 73,73 XCSE 20180112 16:30:43.161450



